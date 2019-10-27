Child severely beaten, both legs, feet broken over theft allegations

SUKKUR: An adolescent was subjected to inhumane beating in the locality of Mehrab Pur over allegation of robbery by a shop owner, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A video of the incident acquired by ARY News shows the child tied up by his feet and being repeatedly thrashed, resulting in both his feet and legs being broken and fractured in multiple places.

The shop owner can be seen repeatedly beating the child with a stick as he screams and cries with pain.

The shopkeeper alleged that the kid had stolen a mobile phone from the shop and was trying to run away from the scene of crime.

The beating was being dished out to force a confession out of him.

Inspector general (IG) Sindh Kaleem Imam took notice of the matter, issuing directives to SSP Sukkur asking him to submit a detailed report on the matter.

