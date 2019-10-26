Lab test finds ‘plastic eggs’ as chicken eggs in Karachi

KARACHI: The episode involving sale of ‘plastic eggs’ in Karachi had a drop scene when the Sindh Food Authority, after laboratory test, declared the eggs expired but real, ARY News reported.

The officials of provincial food authority said the report issued by the laboratory confirmed that the eggs were ‘chicken eggs’. They further said that the eggs were rotten as their expiry date had passed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police, on the complaint of a citizen, had conducted raid at a shop in Defence area of Karachi and seized a huge stock of ‘plastic eggs’. The news went viral and had created panic among the citizens.

Earlier on October 21, police had arrested a shopkeeper for selling plastic eggs in Karachi’s defence area. As per details, Police had arrested four persons including two wholesalers and one retailer after disclosure of selling of fake eggs at a shop in Khayaban-e-Sahar.

Police had also confiscated truck of fake eggs from his procession during a raid. The plastic eggs were kept with genuine eggs in truck.

The seized products were then sent to a lab of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) for further testing.

