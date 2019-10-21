Police arrest shopkeeper for selling ‘plastic eggs’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a shopkeeper for selling plastic eggs in Karachi’s defence area, ARY News reported.

As per details, Police has arrested four persons including two wholesalers and one retailer after disclosure of selling of fake eggs at a shop in Khayaban-e-Sahar.

مینڈک اور گدھے کے گوشت کے بعد اب پیش خدمت ہے ’پلاسٹک‘ کے انڈے مینڈک اور گدھے کے گوشت کے بعد اب پیش خدمت ہے ’پلاسٹک‘ کے انڈے — معمولی سے فائدے کیلئے شہریوں کی جان سے کھیلنے کی ایک اور کوشش —#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, October 21, 2019

Police also confiscated truck of fake eggs from his procession during a raid. The plastic eggs were kept with genuine eggs in truck.

The seized products were then sent to a lab of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) for further testing.

Earlier, the Sindh food authority staff conducted raid at a shop with police in Karachi’s South district after a family complained about the selling of artificial plastic eggs in Karachi.

SFA staff conducted raid at the shop, recovered two crates of the eggs allegedly made of plastic, the food authority said in a statement.

“Preliminary inspection suggests that the eggs recovered from the shop were made from plastic material,” Sindh Food Authority said in its statement.

The authority’s staff has also recovered more than 100 crates of eggs from the supply van, SFA said.

Earlier on March 7, a raid conducted by ARY News’ Zimmedar Kaun team along with Sindh Food Authority officials had led to the sealing of a ketchup factory in Karachi’s Surjani Town area.

