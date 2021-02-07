Govt wants to hold Senate polls through open ballot to end horse-trading: FM

MULTAN: In order to maintain transparency and end horse-trading, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the government wanted to hold Senate elections through open ballot, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Multan today, FM Qureshi said that the government wanted to end corrupt practices in Senate elections.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He maintained that the government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a constitutional interpretation, adding that they will welcome the verdict of the court on the matter.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said there are many factors that are involved in the recent hike in prices. He said hike in commodity prices will not be controlled through legislation.

Read More: President Alvi signs ordinance for Senate elections through open vote

Earlier on February 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had signed Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 that would pave way for the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot.

According to the Ordinance, a copy of which available with ARY News, changes had been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Constitution.

Amendment of section 81, Act XXXIII of 2017 – “In the Elections Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017) in section 81, in sub-section (1), for the word “an”, the expression “subject to section 122, an” shall be substituted.

Comments

comments