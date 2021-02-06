ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday signed Elections (Amendment) ordinance 2021 that will pave way for the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot, ARY News reported.

According to the Ordinance, a copy of which available with ARY News, changes have been brought to Sections 81, 122 and 185 of the Constitution.

President Dr. Arif Alvi signs the Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2021. pic.twitter.com/Vx0md3BiKy — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) February 6, 2021

The ordinance will come into force “at once” and “extended to the whole of Pakistan.”

Amendment of section 81, Act XXXIII of 2017 – “In the Elections Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017) in section 81, in sub-section (1), for the word “an”, the expression “subject to section 122, an” shall be substituted.

Amendment of section 122, Act XXXIII of 2017 – “In the said Act, in section 122, in sub-section (6), for the full stop at the end. a colon shall be substituted and thereafter. the following two provisos shall be added:

“Provided that in case the Supreme Court of Pakistan gives an opinion in Reference No 1 of 2021 filed under Article 186 of the Constitution that elections for the members of Senate do not fall within the purview of Article 226 of the Constitution, the poll for elections for members of the Senate to be held in March, 2021 and thereafter shall be conducted by the Commission through open and identifiable ballot

“Provided further that after the elections for members of Senate, if the head of the political party requests the Commission to show the ballot cast by any voting member of his party, the Commission shall show the same to the head of the political party or his nominee.”

Amendment of section 185, Act XXXIII of 2017 – “In the said Act, in section 185, for the word “an”, the expression “subject to section 122, an” shall be substituted,” the presidential ordinance added.

President Alvi signed the ordinance after the federal cabinet today approved the ordinance to legalise the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot.

It may be noted here that the presidential reference is also being heard by the Supreme Court (SC) pertains to the organisation of Senate polls through an open vote.

Earlier on January 28, the federal government had expressed aims for continuing efforts for holding Senate elections through the open ballot.

