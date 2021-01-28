Govt decides continuing efforts to hold Senate polls through open ballot

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has expressed aims for continuing efforts for holding Senate elections through the open ballot, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government has decided to make amendments in the Constitution for holding the Senate polls through the open ballot. The decisions have been taken in a session of the government spokespersons which was chaired Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

PM Imran Khan said that the government wants to ensure transparency in Senate elections.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar briefed the meeting regarding the land grabbing cases against Khokhar brothers, Javed Latif, Daniyal Aziz. He said that government land worth billions was recovered by the relevant authorities.

The participants have been given briefings on important matters including the report of Transparency International, Broadsheet scandal, ongoing actions against land grabbing mafia and others.

It has been decided to retrieve government land from the mafias across the country. PM Imran Khan said that the government will not allow those making money through illegal means in the garb of politics and democracy.

The meeting also discussed the press conference conducted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz in support of Khokhar brothers. Shahzad Akbar said that the government land worth Rs15 to 20 billion has been retrieved which would be used for the public interest.

A briefing was given to the spokespersons regarding the recent report of Transparency International (TI). PM Khan hailed the annual report released by Transparency International (TI) regarding the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). He said that those running propaganda regarding the TI report will get aware about the facts after receiving its translation in the Urdu language.

Regarding Broadsheet scandal, the premier said that Justice Retired Azmat Saeed Shaikh will head the inquiry commission to probe into the findings.

PM Imran Khan said that those levelled allegations of foreign funding against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were found involved in getting foreign funds. He added that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be accountable in foreign funding case as no one is above the law.

