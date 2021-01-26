PTI decides to file foreign funding case against JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to file foreign funding case against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Application prepared by the PTI Member National Assembly (MNA) Farukh Habib states that former JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed in an interview admitted that Fazlur Rehman and other party leaders frequently visited Libya and Iraq and received funding from there.

The application would be filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today. The transcript of Hafiz Hussain Ahmed’s interview is also included in the application.

Earlier, the ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had submitted a new application to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to seek expediting scrutiny process against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in a foreign funding case.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib had submitted an application to ECP for conducting daily hearing of foreign funding case against PML-N and PPP.

