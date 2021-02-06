ISLAMABAD: The government has gotten the approval from the federal cabinet regarding the ordinance to legalise the organisation of Senate elections through the open ballot, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet approved the ordinance through a circulation summary which paved the way for the promulgation of the law before the release of the election schedule.

It may be noted here that the presidential reference is also being heard by the Supreme Court (SC) pertains to the organisation of Senate polls through an open vote.

The premier has been briefed that the schedule of Senate polls is expected to be released on February 11, whereas, the ordinance will be promulgated after the verdict of the top court.

Earlier on January 28, the federal government had expressed aims for continuing efforts for holding Senate elections through the open ballot.

PM Imran Khan had said that the government wants to ensure transparency in Senate elections.

The federal government had decided to make amendments in the Constitution for holding the Senate polls through the open ballot. The decisions had been taken in a session of the government spokespersons which was chaired Prime Minister Imran Khan.

