ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed on Wednesday to award tickets for the upcoming Senate election on merit, reported ARY News.

Chairing a meeting of the PTI’s parliamentary board formed for award of tickets, he said he desired to put an end to the practice of use of money for buying votes in the Senate polls.

Prime Minister Khan said party will get those persons who will be better for it in the Senate elected as senators. The PTI will emerge as the largest party in upper house of Parliament after the Senate election, he added.

During the meeting, the prime minister was presented a list of persons aspiring to become senators.

On Feb 1, the PTI formed an 11-member parliamentary board headed by PM Khan for award of tickets. The board comprises Shafqat Mehmood, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Usman Buzdar, Mehmood Khan and Aamir Kiyani,

Three governors Imran Ismail, Shah Farman and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar are also included in the parliamentary board.

