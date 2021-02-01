PTI forms parliamentary board for upcoming Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed an 11-member parliamentary board for the upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported on Monday.

The parliamentary board has been formed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to award tickets for the upcoming 2020 elections. The board will be headed by Imran Khan.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, the board will review the candidates for the elections.

The board will comprise 11 members including Shafqat Mehmood, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Usman Buzdar, Mehmood Khan, Aamir Kiyani.

Three governors Imran Ismail, Shah Farman and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar are also included in the parliamentary board for upcoming Senate elections.

Earlier today, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) led by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad.

Read More: Upcoming Senate election: PML-Q delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak and Shafqat Mahmood.

The meeting discusses the overall political situation and matters pertaining to upcoming Senate elections.

Sources prior to the matter confirmed ARY News that PM Khan has approved awarding of the Senate ticket to senior party leader of PML-Q Kamil Ali Agha.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that government will devise a strategy for upcoming Senate polls with the consultation of its allies.

