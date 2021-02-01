Upcoming Senate election: PML-Q delegation calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) led by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, federal ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak and Shafqat Mahmood.

The meeting discusses the overall political situation and matters pertaining to upcoming Senate elections.

Sources prior to the matter confirmed ARY News that PM Khan has approved awarding of the Senate ticket to senior party leader of PML-Q Kamil Ali Agha.

The prime minister has also formed a committee for forthcoming Senate polls. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, according to sources.

Furthermore, the premier will soon visit Lahore to inaugurate the new building of the Punjab Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that government will devise a strategy for upcoming Senate polls with the consultation of its allies.

Criticizing Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday said that both the parties had agreed upon holding Senate polls through the open ballot in the Charter of Democracy (CoD).

He was addressing a meeting of the government spokesperson in Islamabad called upon to discuss the political and economic situation of the country.

PM Khan said that the opposition itself is a big hurdle in carrying out transparent polls and added that denial of Senate through open ballot shows that they want to steal Senate elections through horsetrading.

