ISLAMABAD: Criticising Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday said that both the parties had agreed upon holding Senate polls through the open ballot in the Charter of Democracy (CoD), ARY News reported.

He was addressing a meeting of the government spokesperson in Islamabad called upon to discuss the political and economic situation of the country.

PM Khan said that the opposition itself is a big hurdle in carrying out transparent polls and added that denial of Senate through open ballot shows that they want to steal Senate elections through horsetrading.

Upon action against the land mafia, he said that PML-N has issues with the drive against the mafia who had occupied the state-owned land in the past.

It is clear that the land mafia was the ATM of the opposition leaders, he added.

The premier said that the PTI has submitted a complete record of its donor in the Election Commission of Pakistan in the foreign funding case and added that PTI has not received funds from any other government or from any NGO.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been receiving foreign funding.

Briefing the participants of the meeting upon the government’s steps to bring down inflation in the country, he said that the prices of essential commodities are coming down.

PM Imran Khan said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has become the first province of Pakistan with universal health coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens.

He said after KP, the government will provide the same facility to all citizens of Punjab.

