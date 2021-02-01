Web Analytics
PM felicitates govt on making KP first province with health coverage for all citizens

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Monday to congratulate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for making KP the first province in Pakistan with universal health coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens.

“40,000,000 residents covered with free health insurance,” he tweeted, adding each family will get free treatment of up to one million in a year at over 400 government and private hospitals across Pakistan.

Earlier, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan tweeted that with today’s launch of Sehat Card in Southern districts, KP will become the first province to have universal coverage of health insurance for 100 per cent population.

“It’s a big step towards achieving the dream of welfare state on pattern of Riasat e Madina as envisioned by Imran Khan.”

