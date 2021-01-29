Every citizen of Punjab to get health insurance by December 2021: PM

SAHIWAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that every citizen of Punjab will get health insurance by the end of December 2021, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan inaugurated Kamyab Kisan scheme during his visit to Sahiwal today in order to provide a special package to farmers.

While addressing the ceremony, PM Khan said that Pakistan is going to become an Islamic welfare state. He said that even in richer countries, people don’t have universal health coverage. He announced that the people of Sahiwal will also get Rs750,000 health insurance.

He said that youth will primarily get employment from the industrial estate. At this time, the textile industry is having a shortage of labour, whereas, the construction industry was also back on its feet. The government has spotted land for establishing an industrial zone in Sahiwal.

“For Sahiwal people, the most important requirement is an improved communication system. The government will prioritise the matter for road constructions in accordance with the Sahiwal’s need.”

The government is working on a long-term policy for agriculture sector as in past, no one paid attention to the sector nor carried out any research. The agriculture sector has been included in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he said.

He said that every government must have programmes like Ehsaas and Kamyab Jawan in order to provide maximum relief to the poor people. He detailed that the federal government distributed Rs180 billion funds under Ehsaas programme in a transparent way.

Not a single complaint came forth regarding any kind of political discrimination in fund distribution. The largest portion of the funds had been distributed in Sindh where Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is in the government, said PM Khan, adding that the welfare programme like Ehsaas could only be successful if it is made free from political interference.

He said that after providing medical facilities to the common people, we have to pay special attention to education. We have to improve the education standards in government schools and we have decided to make a uniform curriculum for Pakistan.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is going to introduce a new local government system in which the powers will be transferred to the grassroots level. [LG] elections will be held this year and under the new local government system, people will get their issues resolved while staying at their homes.”

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan congratulated Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for demolishing the palaces of land mafias. He said that the land mafia in Lahore was having the support of the former prime minister and his family.

