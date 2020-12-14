PM Imran directs to further expand Ehsaas Programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to prepare a comprehensive strategy to further expand Ehsaas Program.

He said this while talking to Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar in Islamabad today. Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine was also present on the occasion.

The prime minister was informed that the World Bank has doubled its assistance for Ehsaas Program which will help extend social protection to more deserving people.

The Country Director World Bank declared the Ehsaas Program a flagship program of social protection and a role model for other countries.

On Dec 3, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that as many as two million families will benefit from the government’s “Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons.”

Read More: Ehsaas Kafaalat Policy for Special Persons to benefit 2mn families: PM

In a post on his official Twitter handle, he had said they will be eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs2000

“This is a step toward a disability-inclusive and sustainable post-COVID-19 world,” he said.

Comments

comments