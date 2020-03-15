Govt sends relief goods for Pakistanis stuck in virus-hit Wuhan  

ISLAMABAD: The government has sent relief goods for the Pakistani nationals stuck in China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource development Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari said that his ministry has provided 15-day ration and other necessary things to the 1,300 Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan.

Zulfiqar Bukhari maintained that provision of every possible assistance to the overseas Pakistanis was the government’s top priority.

He said that they were in contact with the Chinese government over the issue.

Read More: Chinese govt providing every possible assistance to Pakistanis in Wuhan: ambassador

Earlier on January 27, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing had said that his government was providing every possible assistance to Pakistani students and citizens in Wuhan.

Talking to journalists, the Chinese ambassador had said that the Pakistani embassy in Beijing was also effectively monitoring the situation.

He had lauded Pakistan’s precautionary measures against coronavirus and added that Beijing was in contact with Islamabad over the issue of the deadly virus.

Comments

comments