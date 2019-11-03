ISLAMABAD: Punjab government has given the approval to shift former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to a private hospital for medical treatment, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

As per details, the interior ministry has issued a notification to shift Abbasi to the hospital for the operation of Harnia.

He will be provided foolproof security in the hospital.

Earlier on November 2, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been shifted to the hospital at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) by jail official amid strict security.

A special medical board examined the health condition of Abbasi following his complaint about having pain in kidneys, hernia and gallbladder stone. Abbasi underwent an ultrasound test over the recommendation of the medical board which has also suggested blood and urine tests.

It emerged that the physicians asked Abbasi for the surgery of gallbladder, however, his sugar level declared normal. Abbasi’s blood pressure was found above the normal range, sources added.

Later, he was departed from the hospital after the completion of medical tests.

Abbasi had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB had said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Comments

comments