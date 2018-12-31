Govt slashes fuel prices for January-2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday reduced the prices of petroleum products for January 2019.

According to a notification issued today, the petrol price has been reduced by Rs4.86 per litre; diesel by Rs 4.26 per litre; light diesel oil Rs2.16 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs.52 per litre.

The new prices of petrol will be Rs90.97 per litre, hi-speed diesel 106.68, kerosene oil 82.98 rupees while the price of light diesel will be Rs75.28 per litre.

The new prices will be applicable from 12 am tonight.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), on December 28, had put forth a proposal to reduce prices of petroleum products up to Rs15 per litre for the month of January-2019 in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, OGRA had recommended Rs9.50 per litre cut in the price of petrol, diesel Rs15 per litre, light diesel Rs2 per litre and kerosene oil by Rs0.25 per litre.

