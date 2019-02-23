Govt taking revolutionary steps for overseas Pakistanis: Bukhari

ATTOCK: Zulfikar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is taking revolutionary steps for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

Chairing a meeting here, he said expatriates would be given employments upon return to Pakistan.

Bukhari said Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for promotion of tourism in Pakistan, adding that tourists would visit the country as the government has taken appropriate steps to facilitate them.

The meeting, which was called to review the overall situation in Attock district, was attended by the deputy commissioner and district police officer.

Zulfikar Bukhari earlier had announced the formation of Overseas Pakistanis Social Council aimed to facilitate them.

“The London visit helped me to understand the difficulties being faced by the country’s fellowmen living in the United Kingdom,” Bukhari said while talking to media before leaving to Dubai.

They [overseas Pakistanis] have complained about the problems of such as, land mafiaand hurdles in investing.

Bukhari said prime minister is fully aware about the problems being faced by the overseas Pakistani nationals and added concrete steps were underway to address them.

