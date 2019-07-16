Govt taking measures to strengthen economy: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led-federal government is taking all possible measures to strengthen the country’s ill economy.

The minister in his statement said that the national economy will start showing an upward trend in the next financial year.

Mr. Hammad cited the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N artificially maintained the economy.

He said the previous government has left a huge deficit in the economic sector due to weak policies.

He pointed out that the present government is taking concrete steps for reviving the economy and all out efforts are being made to steer the country out of the economic challenges.

On July 14, Azhar had appreciated the majority of the business community, who rejected Saturday’s strike call.

In his tweet, the minister said, “I would like to appreciate the majority of shop owners that today rejected the strike call and have shown willingness to change the tax culture of Pakistan”, he had continued.

