Hammad Azhar appreciates business community for rejecting strike call

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Hammad Azhar has appreciated the majority of the business community, who rejected Saturday’s strike call, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his tweet, the minister said, “I would like to appreciate the majority of shop owners that today rejected the strike call and have shown willingness to change the tax culture of Pakistan”, he continued.

I would like to appreciate the majority of shop owners that today rejected the strike call and have shown willingness to change the tax culture of Pakistan. We are in contact with the representatives of trade associations to formulate a workable way forward towards documentation. pic.twitter.com/80zzIJLI53 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 13, 2019

The traders’ community of the country was seen divided on yesterday’s strike call against increasing taxes and the inflation.

It may be recalled that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said, the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community.

She said the government is ready to have talks with the protesting trader community.

