Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hammad Azhar appreciates business community for rejecting strike call

Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Hammad Azhar has appreciated the majority of the business community, who rejected Saturday’s strike call, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his tweet, the minister said, “I would like to appreciate the majority of shop owners that today rejected the strike call and have shown willingness to change the tax culture of Pakistan”, he continued.

The traders’ community of the country was seen divided on yesterday’s strike call against increasing taxes and the inflation.

Read more: Traders divided on the countrywide strike call

It may be recalled that Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said, the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community.

She said the government is ready to have talks with the protesting trader community.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

No-confidence move against Senate chairman to foil: Usman Buzdar

International

Blackout disrupts Manhattan, darkens Broadway theaters

Pakistan

Meeting of Pakistan, India to finalize Kartarpur Corridor’s modalities underway

Business

Volkswagen zooms ahead in extension of alliance with Ford to electric, automated cars


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close