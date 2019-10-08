Govt striving to promote investment in energy sector: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan called on Federal Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan at the Petroleum Division today (Tuesday).

The visiting delegation showed a keen interest in exploring business and investment opportunities in Pakistan’s energy sector.

They expressed particular interest in Oil and Gas exploration activities in Pakistan along with offering LNG supplies on a long term basis and opportunities in the LNG infrastructure of the country.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Ali Alizada, remarked that “Pakistan is a brotherly country which was one of the first countries to recognize Pakistan after our independence.”

“We would like to boost our economic ties specially in the energy sector of Pakistan,” he continued.

Federal Minister Omar Ayub appreciated the warm words expressed by the Azerbaijan ambassador.

Omar Ayub asked the Azerbaijan side to explore investment opportunities in “gas distribution, exploration and renewable energy which we plan to take to 60% of our energy mix in the future.” He also offered Azerbaijan access to the Gwadar port.

The ambassador apprised the Federal Minister of his Government’s decision to award him a diplomatic medal in recognition of his kind service to relations between both the brotherly countries.

