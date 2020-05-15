Govt offers subsidized air tickets to Pakistani students in Wuhan  

ISLAMABAD: As a special gesture for Pakistani students in Wuhan for their patience during coronavirus outbreak in the city, the government on Friday offers subsidized air tickets at Rs50,000 for a special repatriation flight on 18th of May, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of parents of the Pakistani students stranded in China’s Wuhan province, who called on him Islamabad today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said that his ministry in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs has devised plan to repatriate the stranded students from Wuhan.

He maintained that a special flight of the national flag carrier will depart for Wuhan on 18th of this month to bring the 300 Pakistani students home.

Earlier on May 9, the federal government had announced to repatriate Pakistani students stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan due to coronavirus.

According to details, the first special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will depart for Wuhan on May 18 to bring back the first batch of 250 students.

“I’m very happy for the 1st flight going to Wuhan to bring back our Pakistani students on 18/05/2020. You guys have been the bravest soldiers, PM Imran Khan and Pakistan are proud of you,” he had written in a Tweet.

