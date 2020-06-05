Govt withdraws suspension notification of Islamabad mayor

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Friday that the federal government has withdrawn the notification through which it suspended Islamabad Mayor Shiekh Anser Aziz for 90 days.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC heard a constitutional petition filed by the mayor challenging his suspension by the federal government over corruption charges.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar informed the bench that the government has withdrawn the notification and would initiate legal action against him instead, over allegations of corruption in a bus terminal protect.

Last month, the federal government suspended Islamabad’s first elected mayor Shiekh Anser Aziz for a period of 90 days over corruption allegations. Aziz is facing allegations of corruption in an intercity bus terminal project.

The Local Government Commission (LGC) had recommended suspending Sheikh Anser Aziz on account of miss use of powers. During a meeting of the LGC held under the chairmanship of MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, Chief Metropolitan Officer Syeda Shafaq presented a corruption reference of Rs40 million pertaining to intercity transport stops against the Islamabad mayor.

After the commission members’ voting, chairman Ali Nawaz Awan recommended the suspension of the Aziz to the interior ministry. However, the IHC on May 21 restored Sheikh Anser Aziz as Islamabad mayor, suspending the notification of his suspension.

