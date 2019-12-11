Govt committed to achieve sustainable development goals: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer on Wednesday said that the incumbent government is fully committed to achieving the sustainable development goals (SDGs), ARY News reported.

Talking to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative Ignacio Artaza, who called on him at the Ministry of Planning Development and Reform, Asad Umer said that the government’s socio-economic agenda is aligned with SDGs adding that efforts are underway to frame a comprehensive strategy to achieve all the targets.

In a statement, Asad Umar said that the government is committed to work for achievement of SDGs through innovative and focused implementation strategies in the social, economic and environmental fields.

He said that the government would continue to work jointly with development partners for mainstreaming and executing the 2030 agenda.

The minister underlined that the government’s primary focus is on socio-economic and human resource development and to bridge disparities among districts of the country for sustained national development.

He said that the development agenda is very close to the heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative, Ignacio Artaza said that Pakistan was the early starter on SDGs.

He said, “We are in the close coordination with federal and provincial governments.”

Minister Asad Umar and Resident Representative UNDP, Ignacio Artaza agreed on keeping regular coordination for increased cooperation in different sectors in Pakistan especially in skill and youth development programs.

