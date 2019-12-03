Promotion of digital economy vital for country’s progress: Asad Umar     

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer on Tuesday said that promotion of digital economy is vital for Pakistan to move forward on the path of progress and development.

Addressing a conference titled ‘Sustainable Development in a Digital Society’ in Islamabad, Asad Umar said that revenue generation and documentation of economy has been a major challenge for the country and initiatives have been taken to use the latest technology to achieve the target.

He said that the government is striving to ensure efficient delivery of services to the people by using the latest technology, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said that efforts have also been made to bridge the digital divide between the urban centers and the remote areas.

Earlier on August 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed concerned authorities to formulate regulations to provide ease for businesses besides ending superannuated and unnecessary laws.

The directives had been issued by the PM Imran Khan to the chairman of the Board of Investment (BoI) while chairing a high-level session for increasing the business opportunities in the country.

The session was attended by commerce adviser, adviser on institutional reforms, BoI chairman, Punjab’s minister for industries, country director of the World Bank (WB) and other high-level officials.

