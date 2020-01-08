Govt taking all-out measures to overcome gas crisis: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has said that the government is taking all-out measures to overcome the ongoing gas crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, Hafeez Shaikh said that sought a detailed plan from the Ministry of Energy to overcome the shortage of energy and improve gas supply throughout the year.

The meeting was apprised that 70 million metric cubic feet gas will be added in the system by the end of January.

The meeting also noted that there is a need to work on contingency plan for 2020-21 to overcome the gas shortage.

Earlier on December 22, the domestic consumers had also been facing the problem of slow gas pressure in Karachi with the advent of winter.

Despite the long shutdown of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations the homes in several localities of Karachi as well as in other parts of Sindh had been facing the issue of low pressure causing headache for housewives in cooking.

The situation was not better in various cities of Punjab where undeclared gas load shedding causing problems for the citizens in Lahore as well other parts of the province.

