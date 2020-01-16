Govt team meets GDA delegation to discuss unresolved issues

ISLAMABAD: A government team led by Jahangir Tareen on Thursday held meeting with GDA delegation to discuss reservations and demands of the coalition partners, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led government has moved to mend fences with its estranged allies by initiating a round of meetings with allied parties.

Ruling PTI faces a challenging situation after various parties in the government coalition have expressed their reservations over various unresolved issues.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) delegation led by Dr. Fehmida Mirza expressed grievances and demands, sources said. The GDA delegation complained that the federal government not providing development funds and the alliance not being taken into confidence over decisions related to Sindh, the political base of GDA.

The government team, also comprising Pervaiz Khattak and Shahzad Arbab, assured to address GDA grievances, sources said.

“All allies are respectable for the government and their reservations will be addressed,” Jahangir Tareen said in the meeting. He also assured to issue development funds to the coalition partners soon.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail held a meeting with Pir Pagara, Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, at his residence in Karachi convincing him to allow time to address unresolved issues between PTI and the GDA.

It is to be mentioned here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) expressed its grievances with the government on last Sunday and announced resignation of the party’s minister in federal cabinet Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a press conference in Karachi.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given task to Jahangir Tareen and Pervaiz Khattak to hold the political front. The duo has started meetings with coalition partners from Wednesday.

The government committee of Tareen and Khattak, along with Arbab Shahzad, yesterday held their first meeting with a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). The government delegation assured the BAP leaders full cooperation for development projects on behalf of the prime minister.

The two sides also agreed to regular interaction in future.

