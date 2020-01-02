Jahangir Tareen tasked for contacting coalition partners of PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Citing the political scenario of the country, the federal government has decided to expedite trust-building measure with its coalition partners and tasked Jahangir Tareen to initiate contacts with the leadership, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a special task to PTI central leader Jahangir Tareen as a delegation led by him will continue contacts with the leadership of the coalition political parties.

The move is taken to expedite trust-building measures with the leadership of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M).

Tareen will also hold meetings with Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and other coalition partners in Balochistan, sources added.

It has been decided to include the coalition political parties in the consultation process for development projects and the leaders from Sindh province will be taken into confidence by the federal government.

The premier issued special instructions for expediting work on development projects in Karachi and ordered to propose new development schemes after consulting the partners. The recommendations to be tabled by National Assembly (NA) lawmakers of the ruling party from Sindh will also be considered by the Centre.

Sources revealed that the federal government is mulling to install 100 new Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in Karachi and establishment of 10 mobile medical units.

Earlier on December 6, the members of Sindh coalition partners had met Prime Minister Imran Khan where they apprised the premier regarding the public issues and development projects.

The delegation comprising leaders of the ally parties led by Sindh governor Imran Ismail met PM Khan in Islamabad today and briefed him about the ongoing welfare and development projects of the province.

The delegation has also highlighted the issues being faced for the implementation of roadmap of the development of Sindh citizens. They agreed for the appointment of focal persons to resolve the problems in the concerned federal ministries.

“It is among our priorities for bringing prosperity and development of the Sindh citizens. The federal government will take every necessary step to achieve the target. The primary agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is the elimination of corruption and the menace will not be tolerated,” said PM Khan.

He added, “This country is deprived of progress and development due to corruption. The accountability process will continue indiscriminately and uninterrupted across the country.”

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub, Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Naeemul Haque, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and others.

The leaders including Kishwar Zehra, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, Faisal Sabzwari, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Muhammad Hussain Khan, Hameedul Zafar and Muhammad Rashid Khilji to represent Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in the delegation.

Moreover, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Ghaus Bakhsh Mahar, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Murtaza Jatoi, Ayaz Palijo, Safdar Abbasi, Zulfiqar Mirza and Ali Gohar Mahar attended the meeting for representing the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

