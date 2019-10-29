Govt to consult opposition on ECP members’ appointment: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Tuesday said the government will hold a meeting with the opposition again on the appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members, ARY News reported.

A consultative meeting on the ECP members’ appointment in light of the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was held in Parliament House, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Nasim, Azam Swati, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Secretaries of National Assembly, Senate, Ministries of Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

It was decided in the meeting that matters will be resolved according to the law and constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

“The meeting has decided that opposition would also be contacted to find an amicable solution,” said Asad Qaiser.

Last Thursday, the Senate chairman wrote a letter to the NA speaker proposing to hold a meeting on the lingering appointments. However, the speaker owing to prior commitments, could not tie time with him.

President Dr Arif Alvi in August appointed Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmed Kakar as members of the election commission from Sindh and Balochistan respectively on two vacant posts.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) refused to administer the oath to the nominated members-designate in a letter objecting that the appointment was not made as per the relevant rules of the Constitution.

