Adviser on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the government is trying to facilitate the textile sector with affordable gas and electricity prices, ARY News reported.

He said the textile sector of Pakistan is showing remarkable progress for the last two months.

Razak Dawood said 13 percent increase in the textile sector is a sign of victory for the traders and exporters community.

He said the government is also taking a keen interest in the export of information technology and software.

About foreign investors, he said international companies have started exploring business opportunities in Pakistan.

He hoped that matters relating to marking up rates would be considered for speeding up the industrialization in the country.

Earlier on March 2, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that the February 2020 has witnessed a 13.61 percent rise in exports from the country as compared to the past years.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the federal adviser said that the country’s exports witnessed a 3.62 increase during the current fiscal year as compared to the previous years.

