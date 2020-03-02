ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said that the February 2020 has witnessed a 13.61 percent rise in exports from the country as compared to the past years, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the federal adviser said that the country’s exports witnessed a 3.62 increase during the current fiscal year as compared to the previous years.

The YoY exports for Feb 2020 have increased by 13.61%. The YoY increase in Exports in CFY so far is at +3.62%, which is commendable when compared to the export trend of our competitors. This is just the beginning, the future holds much more! @ansukhera @ImranKhanPTI @aliya_hamza — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) March 2, 2020



“The increase is commendable when compared to the export trend of our competitors. This is just the beginning, the future holds much more!” he said while tagging his message to the prime minister Imran Khan and others on the Twitter feed.

In November 2019, Abdul Razak Dawood said that exports have crossed $2 billion marks in November.

The commerce adviser in a series of Tweets has said that the country’s exports have increased by 9.6 percent as compared to last year.

“Alhamdolillah!Pakistan’s Exports in November 2019 have once again crossed the $2 billion mark. Hats off to our exporters and the team at the Ministry of Commerce. It increased by 9.6% as compared to last year,” he Tweeted.

He said the increase has resulted in an improvement in trade balance and current account deficit.

“For the period Jul-Nov, the Trade Balance has decreased by about USD 5 billion. This is a saving of USD 5 billion for the national exchequer and has a major impact on the reduction of the Current Account Deficit,” said Razak Dawood.

