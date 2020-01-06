IT exports surged 23 per cent during first five months of FY 2019-20

ISLAMABAD: IT and IT enabled services (ITes) export remittances have surged to $439.9 mn at a growth rate of 23.35 % over the first five months of FY 2019-20 (July-November), in comparison to $356.6mn during the same period in last year, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the number of registered IT and ITes companies has risen to 2163 as of 30th December 2019 compared to 1873 valid registrations as of December 2018 at growth rate of 15.5 %. PSEB facilitated 5 IT companies for attending Canada Pakistan ICT Forum, held in Toronto, from September 23-27, 2019 besides facilitating participation of 20 IT companies in Pakistan Tech Summit 2019 in Norway on September 25 last year.

PSEB organized participation of Pakistan’s IT companies participation at China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 held at Shenzhen on Nov 14-17 2019. It also facilitated participation of Pakistan’s IT companies in Arabnet 2019, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 10-11 last year, read the statement.

Read More: Development of IT sector among govt’s top priorities: PM

Last year on July 23, a group of leading IT Entrepreneurs had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

The group included Imran ul Haq Khan, Hashmat Malik, Hassan Ahmad, Dilawar Syed, Rehan Jalil, Salman Akhter, and Mansoor Khan.

The group had exchanged views on strengthening academic institutions, research, and development, development of standards institutions including in technology field, training for IT Technicians and Engineers and Vocational training in the IT field.

