Govt to launch crackdown on non-custom paid vehicles

QUETTA: Quetta Customs has announced to launch a crackdown on non-custom paid vehicles in the Balochistan capital and Afghan border areas next months, reported ARY News.

According to customs officials, action will also be taken against car showrooms involved in trade of NCP vehicles.

The chief collector of the Balochistan customs said first information reports (FIRs) will be registered over possession of non-custom paid vehicles. The action is being taken on the directives of the federal government and federal ombudsman.

On Feb 21, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had said Rs11.2 billion worth of non-custom paid vehicles were confiscated during the July-Jan period. A total of Rs35 billion worth of smuggled items were seized during July-January 2020/2021 as against Rs22 billion worth of such items confiscated during last year’s corresponding period.

The FBR said the value of the items seized during the first seven month of the current fiscal year is almost equal to that of confiscated commodities during the entire previous year, which totaled Rs36 billion.

