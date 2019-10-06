Govt all set to launch ‘Ehsaas Langar’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that Ehsaas Langar Scheme will help in reducing inequality and invest in people through a public-private partnership model.

In a statement on Sunday, she said, “Ehsaas is opening its first Langar in Islamabad in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International Trust, where free charity food will be distributed regularly among the deserving and marginalized segments.

Dr Sania Nishtar said it is the first scheme being set up under public-private partnership under Ehsaas program. She said the scheme will be extended in other parts of the country to provide everyday meals to people in need.

“Ehsaas Langar’ is a totally different scheme that has been established in the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to make sure that the charity reaches out the deserving,” she added.

Earlier on October 1, Dr Sania Nishtar at the 74th session of UN General Assembly showcased Ehsaas programme to create awareness among the leaders from around the world.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 74) was a busy and exciting week for global development activities which provided an engaging venue to the global community of leaders and innovative thinkers for discussion, collaboration and coalition building.

