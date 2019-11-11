Govt to launch Youth Empowerment Card soon

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is planning to launch the Youth Empowerment Card to make the youth economically independent and empowered.

According to an official of the Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme, the PMYAP in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority has planned to launch Youth Empowerment Card soon.

The Youth Empowerment Card would be a subsidy card for the youth to avail civic services like travel tickets, passport fees and Nation Identity Card on subsidized rates, Radio Pakistan reported.

The NADRA will collect the basic data of youth across the country and Rs4000 to Rs5000 will be provided under this card.

A PMYAP official further said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to providing paramount opportunities to youth so that they could contribute to national development.

Earlier on November 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program in Islamabad.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope that scholarships to deserving and talented students will provide them an opportunity to excel in life.

