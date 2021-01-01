Govt to rebuild damaged Karak Hindu temple: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan announced on Friday that the provincial government will rebuild Karak’s Hindu temple that was vandalised and burned by a mob.

In a statement, the chief minister said the government will ensure the temple is rebuilt without delay and that the authorities concerned have already been issued directives for the purpose.

“We will ensure protection of sacred places of minorities at any cost,” he reiterated, adding those involved in the tragic incident have been apprehended and strict action will be taken against them.

CM Mahmood declared that no one will be allowed to take law into their hands.

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed took notice of the tragic incident and directed the KP chief secretary and the provincial police chief to submit a report in this regard by Monday.

