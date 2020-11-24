Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Animation, video gaming programme going to be a game-changer’

animation video gaming programming game-changer fawad chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced the plan for introducing animation and video gaming certification programme for youth which will be a ‘game-changer’ for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter message that the youth should be readied for an innovative programme of the federal government if the video games are more attractive for them instead of theoretical things.

animation video gaming programming game-changer fawad chaudhry

He said that the Ministry of Science and Technology is going to introducing a programme for video gaming programme, aiming to become a part of the gaming industry worth over $90 billion.

The federal minister was of the view that animation and video gaming certification programme will become a game-changer for the youth of the country.

Earlier in October, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced Pakistan’s first OTT network.

Chaudhry had taken to his Twitter handle to share the news, writing, “We at the Ministry of Science and Technology are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT TV (Pak version of #Netflix),” adding that the technical part of the project had already been covered and complete.

Read: 38 electric buses to reach Islamabad by December: Fawad Chaudhry

“Have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode, it’ll be just another humble contribution,” he further shared.

Chaudhry had expressed that he is hopeful that the platform will be functional soon, providing a space for local visionaries. The need for a local OTT platform has been highlighted more in recent months after several Pakistani originals were picked up by Indian streaming platforms.

OTT stands for “over-the-top,” the term used for the delivery of film and TV content via the internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV services. Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ are some of the top streaming services around the world.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PMD forecast widespread rain, snowfall in Balochistan from today

Must Read

Senate deputy chairman named in fake accounts case, 3.1m shares frozen

Must Read

Sindh traders oppose reduced shop timings, vow resistance

Pakistan

Govt has finalised anti-rape investigations, trial bill: Shahzad Akbar


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close