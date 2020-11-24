‘Animation, video gaming programme going to be a game-changer’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced the plan for introducing animation and video gaming certification programme for youth which will be a ‘game-changer’ for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fawad Chaudhry said in his Twitter message that the youth should be readied for an innovative programme of the federal government if the video games are more attractive for them instead of theoretical things.

He said that the Ministry of Science and Technology is going to introducing a programme for video gaming programme, aiming to become a part of the gaming industry worth over $90 billion.

اگر آپ کو پڑھنے سےدلچسپی نہیں اور فون پر ویڈیو گیمز سےرغبت ہے تو تیاری رکھیں @MinistryofST ویڈیو گیمز پروگرامنگ کا خصوصی پروگرام لارہی ہے تا کہ ہم 90 ارب ڈالر کی اس انڈسٹری کاحصہ بن سکیں، Animation اور ویڈیو گیمز سرٹیفیکیشن پروگرام نوجوانوں کیلئے Game ہی نہیں Game Changer ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 24, 2020

The federal minister was of the view that animation and video gaming certification programme will become a game-changer for the youth of the country.

Earlier in October, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had announced Pakistan’s first OTT network.

Chaudhry had taken to his Twitter handle to share the news, writing, “We at the Ministry of Science and Technology are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT TV (Pak version of #Netflix),” adding that the technical part of the project had already been covered and complete.

“Have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode, it’ll be just another humble contribution,” he further shared.

Chaudhry had expressed that he is hopeful that the platform will be functional soon, providing a space for local visionaries. The need for a local OTT platform has been highlighted more in recent months after several Pakistani originals were picked up by Indian streaming platforms.

OTT stands for “over-the-top,” the term used for the delivery of film and TV content via the internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV services. Netflix, Apple TV+ and Disney+ are some of the top streaming services around the world.

