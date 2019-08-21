Govt committed to introduce uniform education system in country: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that the PTI-led government was taking practical steps towards introducing a uniform education system in the country.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Shafqat Mahmood said that a national curriculum council had been established to prepare a uniform syllabus.

He said the uniform syllabus for class one to five will be completed by March next year. Then it will be enforced following a debate on it, the minister added.

Mahmood said the government was considering several measures to improve literacy rate in order to take forward the country. He said new technology will also be used for the education of adults.

Earlier on January 29, President Dr Arif Alvi had emphasized the importance of adopting uniform education system for national cohesion and development.

Addressing 34th Annual Award ceremony of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education in Islamabad, he had said same curriculum should be taught in English and Urdu medium schools as well as in religious ceremonies.

The president had said learning in mother tongue is much easier as compared to learning in a foreign language.

