Govt committed to uplift heath sector: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government was committed to uplift health sector, ARY News reported.

Talking to World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who called on him in Geneva on the sidelines of First Global Refugee Forum, PM Imran said that the government was taking adequate measures to address the issue of malnutrition.

During the meeting, PM Imran apprised him about the government’s flagship poverty alleviation program ‘Ehsaas’.

The WHO DG lauded the ‘Ehsaas’ program and the government’s efforts for polio eradication. Ghebreyesus assured PM Imran of his full cooperation and added that he will visit Pakistan next year.

Earlier on November 29, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard to improve the country’s health sector by introducing revolutionary reforms.

He had made the remarks during his visit to rural health center Sihala, in Islamabad.

“All revolutionary reforms are being introduced in the health sector on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide the best health facilities to the masses,” he had added.

