Govt working tirelessly to improve country’s health sector: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard to improve the country’s health sector by introducing revolutionary reforms, ARY News reported.

He made the remarks during his visit to rural health center Sihala, in Islamabad on Thursday.

“All revolutionary reforms are being introduced in the health sector on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide the best health facilities to the masses,” he added.

The Special Assistant said basic health units are being upgraded and all resources are being made available to provide better healthcare to the people.

He further said govt was committed to eradicating polio from the country.

“We are working tirelessly to make Pakistan polio-free country as quickly as possible,” said Dr Mirza, adding that after few years, Pakistan will become a polio-free country.

In this regard, he said that they have introduced changes to the national polio eradication programme.

Read: Dr Zafar Mirza says govt committed to control HIV AIDS, hepatitis in Pakistan

Zarfar Miraza while talking to ARY News’ ‘Bakhabar Savera’ programme on Tuesday, said that the federal authorities wanted to make anti-polio programme free from politics and an advisory group had been constituted to carry out efforts for eradication of the disease.

He said that Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and Shahnaz Wazir Ali were also included in the group. Mirza said that Pakistan became the first country which prioritised eradication of diseases. He detailed that the health authorities are envisaging strategy for lawmaking based on evidences.

Comments

comments