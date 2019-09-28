Govt committed to ensure women empowerment: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said government is committed to ensure protection of women rights for their empowerment.

Addressing a function in Sialkot on Saturday, Dr. Firdous said, “Women will have a crucial role in construction of Pakistan and stability of Pakistan.”

On the occasion, she said that the way PM Imran tried to awake the conscience of the world on plight of Kashmiris was unprecedented, Radio Pakistan reported.

The special assistant maintained that the PM fought the case of Kashmiris at the world forum in a very effective way.

Dr. Firdous further said that Imran Khan presented the true image of Islam before the world community and made it clear that there is only one Islam.

Read More: Women empowerment essential for Pakistan’s economy: President

Earlier on September 25, President Dr. Arif Alvi had said women empowerment in all sectors was essential to improving Pakistan’s overall economy.

He was talking to a delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries from KPK, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan in Islamabad.

The president had said women empowerment was a multi-sectoral concept and encompassed the physical and mental wellbeing of the women, for which it was necessary that the prevalence of malnutrition and stunting was curbed.

Comments

comments