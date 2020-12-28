Govt won’t bow to opposition’s blackmailing: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated that the government will not bow down before the opposition’s blackmailing tactics, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of government and his party spokesperson, PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan Democratic Movement would have supported the government on electoral reforms if they were on the streets against any polls related issue.

The prime minister said that the opposition would have ended its protest if the governed had accepted their proposals pertaining to the amendment in NAB’s law.

The opposition did not take part in any legislation during the past two and half years, PM Imran said, adding that they used the Parliament for their personal interests. He said that they could never misguide the masses by speaking lies.

“Now the opposition was putting pressure on the army as they knew that I will never grant them national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).” the prime minister added.

Read More: PM Imran Khan predicts forward bloc in Opp over resignation issue

Earlier on December 26, Prime Minister Imran Khan had predicted a forward bloc in opposition parties if they resign from the assemblies.

“I can give you in writing that there will be a forward bloc in opposition if they move to resign from assemblies,” he had said while speaking to media persons in Chakwal.

“Why would elected representatives who spent millions on their election campaign will resign on their orders,” Imran Khan had said adding that the opposition leaders wanted their lawmakers to sacrifice for them to hide their looted wealth.

