PM Imran Khan predicts forward bloc in Opp over resignation issue

CHAKWAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday predicted a forward bloc in opposition parties if they resign from the assemblies, ARY NEWS reported.

“I can give you in writing that there will be a forward bloc in opposition if they move to resign from assemblies,” he said while speaking to media persons in Chakwal.

“Why would elected representatives who spent millions on their election campaign will resign on their orders,” Imran Khan said adding that the opposition leaders want their lawmakers to sacrifice for them to hide their looted wealth.

He said that the opposition considers the masses as fools but Lahorites showed them that they were not fools as they rejected the PDM’s public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

“Entire nation knows they are committing injustices with them during the past 30 years and the lifestyle their families are enjoying is even better than dynasties,” the prime minister said adding that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman owns property worth billions which is even known to his party men, who are now raising voice against it.

PM Imran Khan termed Fazlur Rehman as the 12th man and said that who would resign on a demand from such a person.

Further addressing the energy woes in the country, the prime minister announced that he would soon address the nation on power issues. “Pakistan has the most expensive electricity in entire sub-continent,” he said adding that they were in talks with the IPPs to address debt issues.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of different projects including the university in Chakwal’s Balkassar, 500-bed hospital, law college and Ring Road.

Comments

comments