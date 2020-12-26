PM Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of Rs15 bln projects in Chakwal

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of different projects worth Rs15 billion in Chakwal today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the premier will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs15 billion which also include a 500-bed hospital, Northern by-pass and the University of Chakwal.

She said that it was an important part of the government’s manifesto to provide equal opportunities for development to all cities across the country. Awan added that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar believed on serving citizens and the province is achieving its development goals due to effective policies.

*عوامی خدمت، ترقی و خوشحالی کی راہ پر گامزن نیا پاکستان* وزیراعظم عمران خان آج چکوال میں 500بیڈز کےہسپتال، یونیورسٹی آف چکوال اور ناردرن بائی پاس سمیت 15ارب سے زائد کے منصوبوں کا سنگ بنیاد رکھیں گے!

تمام شہروں کی یکساں ترقی تحریک انصاف حکومت کے منشور کاحصہ ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 26, 2020

Earlier on December 24, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the concerned authorities to revise the master plans of all the major cities across the country.

PM Imran Khan, while presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing and Construction in Islamabad today, had said that modern and state-of-the-art technology should be used for revising the master plans of the cities.

He had maintained that it will help ensure the provision of better facilities to the citizens. The prime minister had also directed to provide the land record of all the provinces to the surveyor-general as soon as possible. The meeting was told that the government was digitalizing data of all the small cities and rural areas.

Comments

comments