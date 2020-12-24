PM Imran directs to revise cities’ master plans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the concerned authorities to revise the master plans of all the major cities across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing and Construction in Islamabad today, PM Imran said that modern and state-of-the-art technology should be used for revising the master plans of the cities.

He maintained that it will help ensure provision of better facilities to the citizens. The prime minister also directed to provide the land record of all the provinces to the surveyor general as soon as possible.

The meeting was told that the government was digitalizing data of all the small cities and rural areas.

Read More: Bundal Island project aimed at saving Karachi: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on November 25, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Bundal Island was an important project for Karachi owing to rising issues faced by the city, expanding manifold with the passage of time.

“Expansion in the city has caused a rise in pollution,” he had said while speaking to media in Lahore adding that the Bundal Island project was aimed at saving the city.

“Ravi River Project will save Lahore while Bundal Island would save Karachi,” Imran Khan had said adding that the former would resolve water scarcity issues while the latter would save agricultural land.

