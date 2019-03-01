Graft case against ex-PM Gilani’s adviser: AC summons investigation officer

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court here on Friday expressed displeasure over the investigation officer for failing to present witnesses in a graft case against ex-prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s media adviser Mian Khurram Rasool, reported ARY News.

Accountability Jude Muhammad Bashir directed investigation officer Asad to appear on the next hearing.

He also slammed a prosecutor pleading the case on behalf of NAB for what he said dragging the case.

If the IO didn’t appear on the next hearing, the bureau’s director general would be summoned to explain the position, the judge warned.

The hearing was put off till March 11.

NAB had filed a reference against Rasool on charges of inducing people to invest in the two companies by creating a false impression that they were doing business of sugar and scrap with the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the Pak-Arab Refinery Company (Parco).

