LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday gave National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem more time to furnish record of the ongoing graft inquiries against PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

A division bench headed by Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan was hearing a petition filed by the Chaudhry brothers who challenged the bureau’s inquiries into charges of misuse of powers, willful default, and asset beyond means against them.

In response to the court’s summons, the NAB DG appeared before the court. When asked to apprise the judges on progress thus far made in inquiries pending against the petitioners for the past two decades, he sought time for preparation in order to be able to answer their queries and furnish the record thereof.

Criticising the NAB DG over his lack of knowledge about the cases, the court adjourned the hearing for a week and directed him to come prepared at the next hearing to satisfy the court.

The Chaudhry brothers moved the petition, stating that the bureau had initiated investigation against them back in 2000 but failed to find a shred of evidence to substantiate the charges.

They contended that the NAB chairman had in February this year ordered a fresh investigation into the matter, arguing that the investigations are illegal and unlawful. They requested the court to declare void the investigations launched against them.

