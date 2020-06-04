KARACHI: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has announced to observe strike in Sindh in favour of their demands, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Mehboob of GHA has presented 13-point demands to the Sindh government and has threatened to observe token strike across the province from June 8 in case of failure to meet their demands.

Holding provincial Health Department responisble for the acceptance of their demands, Dr Mehboob went to say that they will observe complete strike from June 11.

Expressing concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across Sindh, doctors on Wednesday had demanded of the provincial government to impose health emergency.

Addressing a joint press conference, former president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PEMA) Dr. Misbahul Aziz said that a sharp increase in coronavirus cases has been witnessed after the Eidul-Fitr.

Read more: Coronavirus: Doctors call for imposition of health emergency in Sindh

He had maintained that over 1,600 have succumbed to the virus thus far, adding that over 80,000 people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 in the province.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients, 34 per cent belonged to Karachi, Misbahul Aziz said and added that in view of the alarming situation, they demanded of the Sindh government to declare a health emergency.

On the occasion, representatives of Young Doctors Association, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association and others also addressed the press conference.

Comments

comments