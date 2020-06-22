Grand Health Alliance to stage protest outside CM House today

KARACHI: After continuing its protests for more than two weeks in all the government-run hospitals, the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has decided to organise a protest outside Sindh CM House today, ARY News reported on Monday

The Grand Health Alliance staged a sit-in outside Karachi press club and has announced to march towards CM House today as the deadline given to the Sindh government for acceptance of demands has ended.

The GHA has put forward 13-points demands including immediate construction of isolation centres in the province amid coronavirus outbreak.

The protesting doctors are demanding risk allowance as number of doctors have tested positive for the deadly virus.

A spokesperson for the alliance warned that if the Sindh government forcibly tried to stop their peaceful protest, the healthcare workers across the province would shut down the emergency services in the state-run hospitals.

Earlier on June 3, doctors had demanded of the provincial government to impose health emergency in Sindh.

Addressing a joint press conference, former president of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PEMA) Dr. Misbahul Aziz said that a sharp increase in coronavirus cases has been witnessed after the Eidul-Fitr.

He had maintained that over 1,600 have succumbed to the virus thus far, adding that over 80,000 people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 in the province.

Out of the total COVID-19 patients, 34 per cent belonged to Karachi, Misbahul Aziz said and added that in view of the alarming situation, they demanded of the Sindh government to declare a health emergency.

